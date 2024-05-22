Elvis Presley Lake in Lee County reopens for recreation

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular fishing and recreation spot is open again in Lee County.

The Elvis Presley Lake reopened to the public after it was shut down for renovations. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks closed the lake in 2021. Renovations included building more places to fish from the bank and a deepened shoreline.

The lake was also drained, refilled, and restocked with crappie, bluegill, sunfish, and other varieties.

Crowds were big on the first day.

“It is great. There are a lot of people. I mean, I have never fished around this many people before. We keep getting hung up out here; we are doing alright,” said Curtis Betts, fisherman.

The campground at Elvis Presley Lake is closed until renovations are complete.

