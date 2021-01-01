Elvis Tribute Artist Keeps New Year’s Eve Tradition Alive

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – One of the top Elvis Tribute Artists kept a New Year’s Eve tradition alive in Tupelo. Cody Ray Slaughter performed at the “Ice House” helping Elvis fans ring in the New Year.

Like his fellow Elvis Tribute Artists, Slaughter had to cancel many concerts across the world in 2020 because of Covid 19.

- Advertisement -

Slaughter has been able to perform a few concerts since November and he is hopeful that 2021 will allow him to bring the music of Elvis Presley to live audiences once again.

“Elvis does bring people together, I saw that again tonight, there’s rules and regulations, but Elvis still brought people together, cause we need it, we need each other so, my message to everyone is, hang on tight, pray, and I will definitely see you again,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter says he was able to spend more time with his family in Harrison Arkansas because of the Covid 19 related restrictions.

Slaughter won the Ultimate Tribute Artist competition at the Tupelo Elvis Festival in 2011 and that same year won the event at Graceland. He has been a full time Elvis Tribute Artist ever since.

codyrayslaughter.com