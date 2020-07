WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Webster County’s Emergency Management Agency director has another title.

Barry Rushing will be sworn-in as the newest Walthall alderman next Monday night.

He was the only person to qualify for the spot.

Rushing will continue to serve as the EMA director, Homeland Security Director, fire coordinator, and fire investigator.

He has served as EMA director for the past nine years.