EMA directors prepare for impact of Tropical Storm Cristobal

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts were expected to hit North Mississippi Monday evening and possibly Tuesday from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

This has several emergency management agencies concerned about potential flooding.

Flooded streets and downed power lines were a potential reality if severe weather hit Webster County.

EMA Director Barry Rushing said the heavy downpour could put multiple roads underwater.

“We are expecting some flooding from this. We’re predicting 2 to 6 inches of rain within a few hours and we are prepared for that situation,” said Rushing.

He said nearly 2,000 sandbags were ready to be distributed for residential and commercial areas.

“It rises pretty rapidly, we’ll watch it and probably when it starts coming up try to make preparations and do what you have to do,” said Rushing.

“We’re working together with the Webster County EMA Incorporation with all the local volunteer fire departments. We can do whatever we need to to help evacuate people or anything like that, said Deputy Director Tom Booth.

Booth works with the Emergency Management in Mathiston. He said rescue boats were also on standby. They’ll keep an eye out for downed power lines and tree limbs.

“Any wind damage that is possible our volunteer fire departments work real closely with the Webster County Board of Supervisors and Mississippi Highway Department and we can help clear debris, anything that’s needed,” said Booth.

In the meantime, Rushing urged residents to start preparations now.

“If you live in a low-lying area and are expecting flooding, please get out and call someone and tell them that you need help or call me,” said Booth.