Employee injured after tractor accident at Lion Hills Center and Golf Course

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lion Hills Center and Golf Course employee was injured in a tractor accident Wednesday morning.

The accident apparently happened on the course.

An EMCC spokesperson said the young man that was injured is a part-time summer employee. No details about how the accident happened were released.

Columbus police, firefighters, and Baptist EMS were there to treat him.

EMCC did say the employee was stable.

No other details were released because of privacy concerns.

The college did offer its thoughts and prayers as he continued to recover.