End of week rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture continuing to build ahead of the end of the week. Rain chances quickly increase on Friday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying clear. A weak cold front will push into the Deep South overnight, before warmer air takes back over. Overnight lows will stay Fall-like, in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Not much changing. Afternoon highs will be above average again, in the upper 70s. A few light clouds may be possible, but expect a mostly sunny sky. As moisture continues to fill North, low temperatures will be in the middle 50s and cloud coverage will increase.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will stay warm compared to average, in the middle to upper 70s. Rain chance will be possible throughout the day. Showers and some thunderstorms are likely. There is light potential for some strong to severe storms, with wind and hail being the highest concern. There is a Level 1 Marginal risk across most of the coverage area, with the Level 2 Slight risk across most of Tishomingo County. Make sure to have ways to receive any warnings. Rain chance will continue overnight and into the weekend. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.