Endangered/Missing Child Alert Issue For Fulton Girls

FULTON, Miss. (Press Release) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two Fulton girls who are believed to be traveling together possibly in the Tupelo area.

Anna Grace Lease, 14, is described as a white female, five feet, four inches tall weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen about 3:40 a.m. today in the 400 block of East Hill Street in Fulton.

Meanwhile, Victoria Keene, 12, is described as a white female, five feet, two inches tall weighing 120 pounds with brown hair with blue bangs and green eyes. She was last seen about 10:00 p.m. last night (Monday, August 27) in the 1200 block of John Rankin Highway in Fulton.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Grace Lease or Victoria Keene contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.