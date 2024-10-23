Enter for a chance to see Disney on Ice “Into the Magic” in Tupelo

(WCBI) – It’s a fall family favorite in North Mississippi. Disney on Ice.

This year’s show, “Into the Magic,” is coming to Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo November 14 through November 17.

It’s a chance to see your favorite Disney characters and re-live some of your favorite stories.

WCBI and FOX 4 are giving you a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to one of the shows.

To enter, just go to wcbi.com/contests. Winners will be announced on November 8.

