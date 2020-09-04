Eupora residents donate to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora residents collect donations for Hurricane Laura relief.

Volunteers are asking for a variety of donations.

They said they’ll take anything you’d use daily, like hygiene products, water, or dog food.

Supplies can be dropped off Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Plymouth Tube Company in Eupora.

Jason Burney put the fundraiser together and said this is his third year doing so.

“We’ve received supplies from Eupora High School, East Webster High School, numerous churches, and numerous individuals that have came out so far today,” said organizer Jason Burney.

“Whenever you see pictures of the people, the businesses, the families that have been affected down there, you really just, as a community, have to pull together and help your neighbors. That’s all you can do,” said Natalie Trice.

Clothing will not be accepted at the drop-off.

All supplies will be driven to Lake Charles on Monday, Sept. 7.