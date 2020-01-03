Evacuations underway in East Columbus due to rising water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents in Lowndes County are being asked to leave their homes due to rising flood waters.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas in eastern Columbus in the Masonic subdivision on Friday night. The Magby Creek is rising and water is threatening homes in that area.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency says homes along Mason Street and Curtis Road are being evacuated. Viewers say the water is as high as one foot in some residential areas.

Columbus has received nearly four inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Officials say water could continue to rise over the next few hours as runoff makes its way into the waterways.

The creek is expected to crest overnight tonight and, with no additional rain in the forecast for the weekend, water levels should begin to slowly recede over the next day or so.