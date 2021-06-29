ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – Voters in Aberdeen will head to the polls one week from today to cast their ballots in a special election for police chief.

This is the 4th special election in the Monroe County town this year, and those helping oversee the elections say there is a lot of confusion about the process to cast absentee ballots.

In two special elections earlier this year, the number of absentee ballots rejected was high, more than fifty for each election. That’s one reason Municipal Election Commissioner Jennifer Rollison and County Commissioner Earnestine Metcalf wanted to make sure voters understand the correct steps to cast an absentee ballot.

It all starts with getting an application for an absentee ballot. Ballots can be requested at City Hall, or by mail.

“At the top of the application it will have your name and where you are registered, which ward you are registered in, and you have to choose one,” Rollison said.

You also have to choose one of the reasons listed to vote absentee. Also, if you are over 65 you must have the application notarized. For those with a physical disability, the form must also be signed by a witness. Every application must be signed by the voter, or it will be rejected.

Then there are the envelopes. The application and ballot each go in separate envelopes and both must be signed, correctly.

“It directs you here to sign over the line, make sure your ink, or whatever you are writing with goes across the flap, that lets everyone know it hasn’t been tampered with, we want to let you know everything you do is secure and protected,” Metcalf said.

There are also safeguards to make sure those who vote absentee cannot cast a second ballot on election day.

“The clerk will mark in the voter roll book that you have voted, that way if you get to the polls that day, if you forget you have voted, it will be marked in the book, that makes sure people don’t vote twice,” Rollison said.

Rollison also points out there’s no such thing as early voting in Mississippi, only absentee voting, and that’s why she says it’s important to make sure everything is filled out properly, from the application, to the ballot and even the envelope, to ensure every vote is counted.

Rollison and Metcalf say those with questions about absentee voting can refer to the Secretary of State’s website, or call the city clerk’s office.