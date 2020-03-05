FAA investigating plane crash at Houston Municipal Airport

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people escape serious injury after small plane crash in Houston Thursday evening.

Sheriff Jim Meyers tells WCBI it happened round 5 at the Houston Municipal Airport there in Chickasaw County.

A father and son were on board and the plane appears to have crashed while trying to land, according to the Sheriff.

The sheriff says the plane landed upside down but luckily the two people on board weren’t seriously injured.

The FAA will investigate the accident.