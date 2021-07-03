Fabulous 4th of July on tap

SUMMARY: Spectacular weather will hold for our 4th of July holiday on Sunday. Expect lots of sun and seasonably warm highs in the upper 80s. Quiet conditions with temperatures in the 70s are likely for fireworks in the evening. Humidity ramps back up heading into the work week and that means scattered storms will return.

TROPICS: Elsa will continue moving through the Caribbean and eventually affect the Florida peninsula early in the work week. There won’t be any affects from this system in our region.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm, and quiet. Lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with noticeably more humidity in the air. A 20% chance of spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s Monday night.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: Warm and humid with scattered showers and storms possible each and every day. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the lower 70s.

