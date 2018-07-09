Fairly Typical Summer Pattern This Week.

TODAY: An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the morning, but most spots should stay dry until the afternoon hours when scattered downpours develop. Highs today around 90°. Chance of rain around 40%. Rain coverage decreases after sunset and we should dry out overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY: A fairly typical pattern for this time of year, with highs climbing as high as 95°, and heat index values could climb as high as 105°. Scattered showers and storms will pop up each day, with storm coverage around 40% each day. Rain chances will for the most part trend down after sunset, with low temperatures each night dropping down into the low to mid 70s.