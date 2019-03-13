Fake Facebook account gets attention of Oxford Police

OXFORD (WCBI) – Oxford Police are working to find out who created a boguis Facebook account using the name of Captain Hildon Sessums.

- Advertisement -

Citizens were calling to complain about the racist and negative tone of some of the posts on the fake account. The early investigation proves the Facebook account is not connected to Sessums, the department or anyone connected to the city.

Facebook and the department are working together to trace down the 3rd party responsible for making up the fake account.