Fall Cold Front On The Way; Michael Takes Aim At Florida

MICHAEL: Hurricane Michael is now churning in the gulf, and will continue to strengthen, likely into a major hurricane before landfall. Michael will make landfall along the Florida panhandle on Wednesday. Michael will not have any direct impacts on our weather.

TODAY: One more day in this warm pattern. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers or storms may pop up this afternoon. Rain chance around 20%. A few scattered showers and storms possible overnight, lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front pushes through our area on Wednesday, bringing with it unsettled weather. Numerous showers and storms roll through the area. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain around 60%.

THURSDAY: A lingering shower possible Thursday morning. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through the day and cooler, with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the low 50s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Sunny Friday and Saturday, then partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs in the low 70s Friday, then mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Another cold front moves through the area, but it has limited moisture to work with. Still, a few scattered showers will be possible. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain around 30%.