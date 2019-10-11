SUMMARY: Much cooler air will settle in for the weekend in the wake of Friday’s cold front. Highs will be mainly in the 60s with lows mainly in the 40s. Some showers are possible again Sunday but a heavier rain event is more likely on Tuesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Scattered showers may continue during the night. NW winds 10-20 mph with temperatures falling into the 40s in many spots by sunrise.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY: Some clouds may be present for the first part of the day southeast of the Natchez Trace but all spots should see clearing during the day. Look for highs in the 60s with cool NNW winds 10-15 mph continuing.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy for most of the night. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and there will be some showers around the region. The chance of rain is about 30%. Highs stay in the 60s.

MONDAY: Fairly quiet weather is expected but some isolated showers are possible. Warmer highs in the upper 70s are likely.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain and storms are likely with the chance of rain at 80%. Several inches of rain may fall in the region. Highs will be near 70.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram