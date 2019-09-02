Fall Is Here (Sort Of)

Get your pumpkin spice latte because fall is here! Well, meteorological fall that is. Meteorologists classify the months of September, October, and November as fall from a climatology standpoint.

During the next 3 months we’ll say goodbye to the persistent heat and humidity and gradually replace it with crisp nights and cool afternoons as days grow shorter. Our first freeze usually occurs in mid to late November.

Astronomical fall this year begins September 23rd and ends December 21st. December 21st is known as the winter solstice and marks the beginning astronomical winter. Oddly enough it’s the day with the shortest amount of daylight here in the northern hemisphere. For us in the WCBI coverage area that means just 9 hours and 56 minutes of potential sunlight.