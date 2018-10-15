Fall-Like Air Coming Back

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain chances are about 30%. Temperatures will generally settle in to the 50s as northerly winds continue around 10 mph.

TUESDAY: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Northerly winds continue around 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers may linger throughout the area. Lows will be in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers hold on. Rain chances lower to about 20%. Highs stay in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s return Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy day is likely and it’s shaping up to be a pretty nice fall day. Look for highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Temperatures warm into the 70s. A few afternoon and evening showers are possible but we’re going to keep the rain chance low for now.

SATURDAY: A better chance of showers exists with a cold front moving through the area. Highs may top out only in the 60s.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Sunny skies return along with seasonable 60s during the day 40s at night.