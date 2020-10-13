Up & down fall weather pattern

SUMMARY: Pretty nice fall weather is the name of the game through the upcoming weekend. The only chance of rain in the near term is with a cold front late Thursday into Friday morning but moisture appears limited at best. Temperatures will be up and down over the next week and some frost is possible in the region early Saturday morning.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 80s. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to possibly mid 80s. Additional clouds late in the day with a 20% chance of showers during the evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows around 50.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and isolated showers. Turning sunny as the day goes on. Breezy northerly winds along with highs in the low to mid 60s will keep a fall chill going all day long. Jackets will be needed for high school football in the evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out at this point.

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. A chilly start with morning temperatures possibly in the upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: There are signs that another fall cold front could move through at some point. Model data isn’t consistent enough yet to be more specific but we’ll keep on watching things evolve.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App