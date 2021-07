COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A family argument ends with an uncle accused of shooting his nephew.

Now, 61-year-old Terry Henley is charged with domestic aggravated assault.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooting happened about 10 o’clock Thursday night in the 600 block of 9th Avenue South.

Shelton says Henley’s nephew was shot in the leg.

He’s been treated and released from the hospital.

Henley remains in jail.