Family asks for public’s help in search for Winston County mother of four missing since December

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Empty and without anything left to give. That’s how Jennie Sullivan says she feels as the search for her daughter drags on.

“There are days when you feel there’s no hope left,” she said. “And then there’s days that you thought, ‘Well, maybe she is still alive and just can’t get to us.'”

It’s almost been two months since the family of Heather McCool last heard from their daughter.

As concern grows among local authorities in the search for the missing Winston County woman, her family is asking for any information that could lead them to their daughter’s whereabouts.

As the Winston County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation into the 30-year-old woman’s disappearance, her mother is left with more questions than answers.

“What happened to her? Where’d she go? She didn’t just fall off the face of the earth,” Sullivan said.

McCool, a mother of four children, was last seen the day before Christmas at the Mars Hill neighborhood where she lived with her boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s department. Sullivan says she has not heard from her since December 6, 2020.

“I know she would not have missed Christmas with her babies,” Sullivan said. “If there was any way possible she would not have.”

And when she was in trouble, her sister Hayle says Heather would usually come back home.

“When things got bad, she would always come home,” Hayle said. “It’s not like her to not come home.”

A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to Heather’s whereabouts.

“We just want her back no matter what condition she’s in,” Sullivan said. “We just want closure.”

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says they are doing everything they can in the ongoing investigation.

“We’re praying for her to be safe but we are extremely concerned that she could’ve met some sort of tragedy,” he says.

If Heather is out there listening, her mother has this message for her:

“Call your mom. Call David. Please, call your sister. Let us know you’re okay. Let us know where you are so we can come get you. We love you.”

Anyone with information on Heather is asked to contact either the Winston County Sheriff’s Department (662-773-5881) or the Winston County Crime Stoppers (662-773-5881).