MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The family of a missing Monroe County man needs help to find him – and they are offering a reward.

Mike Brown was last seen on July 9th.

There is now a $5,000 reward for any information that will help investigators locate him.

The 51-year-old man is from the Cason community, near Bigbee, in northern Monroe County.

If you have any information on where Brown might be, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.