Family of victim from assault video make voices heard with protest

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The viral video of a white teenager pointing a gun at a black teenager and using racial slurs in Caledonia continues to spark outrage.

Editor’s note: Because both the suspect and the victim are juveniles, WCBI is not identifying either teen or their parents.

On August 9, family, friends, and community members took to the Lowndes County Courthouse to protest.

They said the misdemeanor charges of simple assault and minor in possession of a weapon aren’t enough.

During this peaceful protest, there were many signs, shirts, and chants.

Whether it was from the victim’s family or someone who has dealt with gun violence, attending the protest brought them to a space to be heard.

The viral video showing a suspect holding a Black 13-year-old at gunpoint, hitting him with a gun, and using racial slurs continues to anger many in the community.

Family members of the victim also said they aren’t happy with the charges the suspect is facing.

“This is way bigger than what we can even express in words,” Laqulia Shinn, the victim’s aunt, said. “So I hope y’all hear our hearts, I hope y’all hear the anger and rage that we have. I hope y’all can understand that we want y’all to fight with us. We need y’all, this is the time for Columbus to come together and show them if they won’t do their jobs, they won’t have a job.”

The family of the victim came with the “We Will Be Heard” protest at the Lowndes County Courthouse.

The aunts of the victim said the video has damaged the family in ways that cannot be overlooked.

“He might not have had a bruise on him, but his mental state does,” Darecia Shinn, the victim’s aunt, said. That is something that can’t be fixed, and if it is, it is going to take a whole lot of time. We just want them to take this as seriously as they would have taken it if it were him, if it were the other boy.”

This protest spreads awareness for justice for the victim and any family involved with other gun violence.

The victim’s family said they appreciate all the support shown by the community.

“It’s not only black, it’s black and white, and it’s unity,” Walter Shinn, the victim’s uncle said. This is something that the city of Columbus and Lowndes County need: unity. Once we get unity and once we get this stuff together, I think a change is going to come. It’s just a matter of time.”

“My heart is so full, I can’t even express in words how we feel, we feel loved and most importantly we feel heard,” Laqulia Shinn said. “We feel seen, we are thankful, and we know that the next time there will be more people out here. So we appreciate you, Columbus, we appreciate our family and Caledonia that are rallying behind because it’s not about Mississippi anymore, it’s bigger than that.”

Those involved with the protest said they will continue to spread awareness of the cause until they see change.

