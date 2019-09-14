Family Resource Center of North Mississippi recovery event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- September is National Recovery Month focusing on prevention, treatment, and recovery programs for addiction.

Tupelo’s Fair Park was the site of Saturday’s recovery event sponsored by the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

FRC is once again working to heighten the awareness that there is help for those who are either in recovery or are seeking to be in recovery.

Jonathan Swain is a re-entry field educator in FRC’s re-entry program.

“It’s important to show the community that we’re surviving an addiction. That there’s life after struggles, you can lose everything, and you can still come back and lead a happy life, and you’ll know what it means to live in a new happiness,” said Swain.

And there were a number of recovering addicts on hand who testified how they are successfully battling and overcoming their addictions with the help of a number of organizations in Northeast Mississippi. Swain says it’s important to understand that you can’t fight addiction alone.