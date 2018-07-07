Family Speaks Out on Reunion with Victoria Hudson

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Volunteers have spent the past few days searching for Victoria Hudson.

They have worked tirelessly to bring her home.

Now that she is home, her family is thankful she is safe.

Imagine being lost in the woods with no food, no water, and no way to call out.

That’s what happened to Victoria – for two days and nights.

In the emergency room of West Point’s North Mississippi Medical Center, there was a family reunion.

Victoria’s mom, Glenda, says she was finally able to breathe when she got the call.

“I was so relieved I mean my heart just fell over, and you know all my prayers have been answered. I just want to thank the entire community. I want to thank all the volunteers and everybody that came out all. The family were just happy that she’s alive and well,” said Hudson.

Victoria’s friend, Simone Taylor, has been there to help her mom during the search.

“When the call came to her phone, and the statement was, ‘we found Victoria she’s alive,’ instantly me and her burst into tears. Crying saying ‘thank you, Jesus,’ because I knew it was hard for me and I can only imagine what her mom was going through. We’ve been with her mom everyday all day with her family knowing the emotion that’s going. I knew we was going to find Victoria today because I couldn’t sleep last night. Tossing and turning I said tomorrow, I’m claiming a better day, and it was today,” said Taylor.

Taylor had a chance to talk to Victoria and said that things already felt like they were back to normal.

“First thing she told me was get away from her, you smell good. I said I got something in the car. We’re just happy, it’s just, full of joy, full of joy,” said Taylor.

Glenda knows that her daughter had to be strong to make it back home. She had to deal with extreme heat, wild animals, and hunger.

“Well I know she’s a strong girl she’s resilient and they didn’t believe that she walked across the creek or got across the creek she said she crossed the creek twice she went one direction and then turn back around and went again and you know it’s just amazing her strength, her strength,” said Hudson.