Fantastic Weather In Store Today.

TODAY: Sunny skies and cool weather in store for us today. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, with a northwest wind around 7-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Dewpoints will be in the 50s, so it’ll be a refreshing break from the typical summer humidity. Temperatures drop to the low 60s overnight under clear skies. A few spots could dip below 60°. We’ll have to watch to see if any record lows fall tonight.

THU/FRI: Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Thursday, and some spots hit 90 by Friday. We stay dry, with lots of sunshine. Despite the warmup, the humidity levels stay relatively low for this time of year, meaning while it will be warm, it won’t be all that uncomfortable.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: All good things must come to an end, and the break from the humidity ends this weekend. It will feel more like summer by Saturday with dewpoints back in the upper 60s, and dewpoints climb back into the 70s by Sunday. High temperatures will be around 90° through the weekend and start of next week. With the increase in moisture, we will also bring back the typical summer pop up rain chances this weekend into the start of next week as well.