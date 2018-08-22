Fantastic Weather On Tap.

TODAY & THURSDAY: Picture perfect weather across the area. Lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northerly breezes keep things comfortable, with the occasional wind gust to 20 mph. Dewpoints will be in the 60s, and perhaps even some upper 50s on Thursday, meaning the humidity wont be a factor. Overnight lows will be well below average for this time of year, dropping into the low 60s.

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: Our break from the heat and humidity wont be that long lived. We return to the 90s on Friday, but the humidity doesnt return in full force until the weekend, when the heat index will climb back into the triple digits. Slight chances for pop up downpours return Saturday through Tuesday, but the vast majority of us will stay dry each day. Overnight lows also return to normal, into the low 70s.