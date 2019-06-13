Fantastic Weather Today, But Typical Summer Pattern Returns Next Week.

TODAY: Cooler and dry today. Sunny skies, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with dewpoints in the low 50s, meaning the air is quite dry and pleasant. Northwest winds around 7-15 mph gusting to 20 mph today. Overnight, skies remain clear and it gets a bit cool, with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Another sunny day, and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll become partly cloudy by late afternoon into the evening, and the humidity begins to build overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Dewpoints climb back into the mid to upper 60s and temperatures climb back into the low 90s to kick off the weekend. We should stay dry Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Overnight, warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Staying warm and humid with highs around 90° and dewpoints into the low 70s. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening and continuing overnight. Lows around 70°.

MON/TUE/WED: Highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid through the first half of next week. Scattered showers and storms possible each day. Overnight, lingering showers and storms possible with lows around 70°.