Farmers keep an eye on Tropical Storm Barry

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not just EMA Directors keeping an eye out on Barry, farmers also have concerns.

Trent Barnett with the MSU Extension Service said high winds could damage corn crops.

Flooding could also be a problem for low lying areas.

Barnett said the crops, including sweet potatoes, should be able to handle heavy rains.

“Due to the stage of development we are in, we should be okay as long as the plant is not underwater. If we were later in our growing season, then we would really be concerned with that root development. If we can just keep the water off those plants,” said Barnett.

If the crop is underwater for more than 24 hours, Barnett said that’s when damage would become a concern.