Farmers looking forward to planting season

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A couple weeks ago we took a look at how those rains and floods were impacting farmers. At the time they weren’t fully sure what that could be. As March winds down and planting season gets ready to crank up, farmers are getting a better look at where they stand.

The cover crop is gone, the sun is out, and farmers are looking forward to planting.

“At this point, we’re a lot better than we were two or three weeks ago. Most of the growers have their burndown herbicides applied on their corn, soybean, and still a little bit left on their cotton, but pretty much this past week we had a really good week of drying. The sun came out the temperatures elevated up little bit. We got a little bit more excitement in the growers,” said Dennis Reginelli.

Those rising temperatures are good news, but farmers are still facing some possible setbacks.

“The biggest issue is trying to get our corn planted, and we want to get it planted in March and 1st April. So, we are still a little cool. The soil temperatures are cool at this point. We’re still wet in some areas so, even though it’s drying out some on, top it’s still gummy and wet and cold down below where that seed will be placed when it’s time to plant,” said Reginelli.

And it’s not just the wet soil causing issues.

“It’s hard for an airplane pilot to fly on herbicides so; therefore, that’s a challenge to us. The fields are wet so we can’t put a tractor in those fields, so we need an airplane, and they’re very helpful at this time of year putting these broad applications of herbicides out. So it has been a challenge because you want to keep the product on the field and not on any other properties. It’s been windy pretty much every day it makes it difficult putting out some types of herbicide,” said Reginelli.

Even with the setbacks some farmers are going ahead and getting started.

“We have a few acres of corn planted. Some are looking at their neighbors, and they see them planting, and they wonder should they plant but it’s very few acres scattered around. Some are still wet, people are still worried about the temperature, and the temperature basically is… The seed is a reflection of the temperature of the temperatures are cold; the seed will not grow,” said Reginelli.

Reginelli says growers are optimistic about this coming season. Last year they were very much in the same position with cold temperatures and wet weather, and they were still able to get a good yield.