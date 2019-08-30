Federal time for Caledonia man

OXFORD (WCBI) -As Labor Day approaches a local labor union is closer to recovering more than a half million dollars stolen by its former president.

66 year old Danny Woodcock was ordered to pay Five hundred nineteen thousand,963 dollars to the local communications workers of America chapter during a federal court sentencing Thursday. The Caledonia resident took the money over a four year period while serving as the union president. Woodcock will also spend 46 months in prison for the embezzlement

The local union chapter consists of workers involved with support operations at CAFB