Feels Like Summer To Round Out The Week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning becoming sunny in the afternoon. Our October hot spell continues with highs around 90°. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

THU/FRI: Still hot and mostly sunny, with highs around 90°. Light south winds. Mostly clear overnight, with lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: A gradual cooling pattern ends this week and kicks off next week as the upper level ridge across Mississippi and Alabama weakens some. Highs in the upper 80s over the weekend, dropping into the mid 80s by mid week next week. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible from the weekend into Tuesday. Chance of rain around 20%. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.