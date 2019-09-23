FEMA individual assistance approved for Lowndes County residents affected by tornado

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Help is on the way.

FEMA has approved individual assistance to people living in Lowndes County who were affected by the tornado.

It’s been seven months since the storm moved through Columbus and parts of Lowndes County.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence told WCBI News she is spending Monday working with FEMA, getting the paperwork together and making a plan for work with residents in the coming days to apply for the assistance.

Lawrence anticipated details will be released for homeowners and property owners later this week.