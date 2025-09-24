FEMA to give $12 million for disaster recovery across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two places in the Magnolia State are recipients of disaster relief funds.

FEMA is giving back over $12 million to support disaster recovery across the Southeast.

Jefferson Davis County is being awarded $1.3 million for debris removal following the March 2025 severe storms.

If you remember, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed 17 tornadoes touched down on March 14 and March 15.

An EF-4 tornado was recorded to have traveled across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, one of those spots being Jefferson Davis County.

On the Mississippi Coast, the city of Gulfport is receiving $1.1 million.

This money will go towards repairs to the Ken Combs Pier damaged by Hurricane Zeta.

FEMA is reimbursing these costs at no less than a 75% federal share through its Public Assistance program.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X