Few Showers This Evening.

TODAY: Dry through the day, with a few showers possible in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the 50s. South-southwest winds at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A few isolated showers possible in the morning, then dry in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Some wind gusts as high as 20 mph possible.

WED/THU: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs around 50 Wednesday and in the mid to upper 40s Thursday. Overnight lows in the upper 20s Wednesday night and low 30s Thursday night.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Mostly cloudy to end the week and remaining cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s Friday and Saturday and upper 40s and low 50s Sunday. Showers return to the forecast late Friday through early Sunday. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s.