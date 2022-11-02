Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

Mary Carroll Sullivan,

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments.

Terrance Rowe

Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face murder charges.

Jaquerius Crawford is charged with aggravated assault in the case. Two other people were injured during the shooting. Police Chief Avery Cook said more arrests are expected in the case.

This is a developing story.

Lamarquez Evans

Renaldo Carrothers

Jaquerius Crawford

Jaylan Heard

