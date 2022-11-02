Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation.

22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments.

Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face murder charges.

Jaquerius Crawford is charged with aggravated assault in the case. Two other people were injured during the shooting. Police Chief Avery Cook said more arrests are expected in the case.

This is a developing story.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter