Fighting To Keep The Heat

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the temperature plummets, the need for propane tank refills soar.

When we have colder weather, our homes require more fuel for heating. That’s especially true for homes using heating propane tanks.

Residents in the city limits usually go with natural gas but for county residents’ heating needs, that’s where the Fair Oil Company steps in.

“For more rural areas, out in the county. They use propane tanks because the lines don’t run out that far. That’s what we do, we service those propane tanks. We provide PROPANE-X to our customers and also fill them and take care of that service for them,” says Fair Oil Company owner Johnny Fair.

Fair says with this winter is estimated to be the coldest for the area in years. The company is doing double time to keep residents warm.

“We’ve had a couple of warm winters. The last one was the coldest we’ve had on record in the last 50 years. We’ve seen a lot higher demand this year. December was probably the highest demand we’ve seen in the last 7 years. January looks like it’s going to be a real high demand with the current weather plus the forecast coming,” said Fair.

Fair says with the demand climbing in December he had to extend store hours.

“We worked Saturday. We opened all of our offices the holiday weekend to take care of the demand. I’ve talked with some of our stores this morning and I know just here in Louisville we’ve taken over a couple hundred calls,” said Fair.

Fair says most of his customers are on a “Keep Full On Route Delivery” which means those tanks are checked weekly.

For the check-it-your-selfers:

“We tell those customers always check your tank, especially when we have these cold snaps coming. When you get down to 20 percent call in and we will get you scheduled for a delivery,” says Fair.

For more information on Propane tank maintenance call 662-773-7181.