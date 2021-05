ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral arrangements are confirmed for Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.

Randle died Sunday following a long battle with cancer.

Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Church of Christ on South Matubba Street in Aberdeen.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Aberdeen High School. It is open to the public.

Carter Funeral Services of Columbus is handling the arrangements.