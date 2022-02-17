Final preps underway for Magnolia Film Festival

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The first film festival in Mississippi is celebrating 25 years.

Final preparations are underway for next weekend’s Magnolia Film Festival in Starkville.

This year’s event will feature 40 entries from filmmakers across the country.

They will showcase music videos, short films, short documentaries, and feature films.

New this year: opening night at Malco Theater in Columbus and a drive-in showing at the Mississippi Horse Park.

Participants will also be able to attend workshops and Q and A sessions.

“As the longest-running first festival here in the state of Mississippi, we’ve been able to give that opportunity to filmmakers from not only Mississippi, around the nation but around the world. We’ve given them an opportunity to showcase their films in a very friendly environment. And it’s going to be a great event for people to you know, talk about films in the making of films and that’s what we want to provide to our audience as well as an opportunity to meet with filmmakers and learn more about how they do their craft,” said Chris Misun, Director of the Magnolia Film Festival.

The festival kicks off next Thursday, February 24th, and runs thru Saturday.

For tickets, movie schedules, and other information click here.