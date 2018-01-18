Finally Above Freezing Today.

TODAY: Sunny skies and rather chilly still, but we do climb above freezing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40°F. Any remaining issues on the roads should be resolved today by the sunshine and higher temperatures. Overnight tonight, lows again drop into the teens. While it won’t be quite as cold as it has been the past 2 nights, it will still be cold enough to be a threat to the health of people and pets, so ensure that everyone is protected from the cold.

FRI/SAT: Highs around 50° Friday, and in the upper 50s Saturday. We drop below freezing Friday night, then clouds increase through Saturday, but we stay dry. Temps only drop into the low 40s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Temperatures climb into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Highs in the 50s and 60s, with showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two likely. Chance of rain 80%. Rain ends in the late afternoon and evening. Lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

TUE/WED: Highs in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop below freezing into the low 30s Tuesday night.