Fire breaks out at Captain D’s in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A broke out at a Starkville restaurant, destroying the building.

Firefighters responded to Captain D’s on Highway 12 shortly after 8 o’clock Wednesday morning.

- Advertisement -

Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough said the building was in flames and there was heavy smoke when crews got there.

Yarbrough said the roof began to cave about 20 minutes after they got to the scene.

While investigators have not determined what sparked the fire, they know it started in the back of the building.

The restaurant is a total loss.