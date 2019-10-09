Fire consumes Milport, Al. home

MILPORT, Ala. (WCBI)- An Alabama couple is without a home after a fire rages through their mobile home.

Milport, Alabama fire fighters first got the call around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. The home was on Mt. Carmel Road.

Milport fire crews say the flames were pouring from the home when they got on scene.

Several volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

No one was injured.

WCBI is told an elderly couple lived in the home.

The Milport Fire Department is investigating what sparked the fire.