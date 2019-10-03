Fire crews battle 200 acre blaze in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Several volunteer fire crews from two states battle a 200 acre blaze in Monroe County.

A large fire broke out in a wooded area just after one Thursday afternoon in the Greenwood Springs area, right on the Mississippi-Alabama State line.

- Advertisement -

Smoke blanketed the area.

Neighbors say they saw flames at one point over the tops of the trees.

The forestry commission says the fire is about 80% contained.

The state of Mississippi is under a statewide burn ban that went into effect Wednesday.