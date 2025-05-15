Fire leaves home destroyed in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County home was destroyed by fire early this morning, on May 15.

The blaze happened near Military Road and Military Chapel Lane at about 7 am.

Fire Coordinator Neal Austin says there was heavy smoke and fire when crews arrived.

An elderly homeowner was able to escape without injury.

Austin told WCBI the fire initially started at the stove in the kitchen and then spread to the attic.

Several volunteer fire departments assisted in putting out the flames.

