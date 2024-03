Firefighters conduct controlled burn near downtown Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There was smoke and fire near downtown Starkville as firefighters worked a controlled burn.

The fire at the dilapidated house at 111 Roosevelt Taylor Drive was a planned burn.

The Starkville Fire Department worked the hoses at the burn. And, firefighters plan to be on the site all day.

