Firefighters investigate house fire in east Columbus

SOURCE: COLUMBUS FIRE AND RESCUE

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters continue to investigate an east Columbus blaze.

The fire happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of Airline and Idlewild roads.

Chief Duane Hughes said the fire started when workers were removing a tree from the home.

The house was abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X