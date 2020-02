LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteers firefighters spent Friday morning at a house fire on Nashville Ferry Road in Lowndes County.

The call came in around 9:00 a.m. When the fire department arrived, flames were showing in the mobile home.

No one was injured in the fire.

District 3 volunteers requested backup from the Columbus Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.