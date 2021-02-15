First case of U.K. variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The first case of the U.K. Variant strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Mississippian.

State health officials are investigating the case but the person has not traveled internationally.

The variant strain has been found in 40 states, so far.

Meanwhile, today the state department of health is reporting 544 new COVID-19 cases today and two deaths.

605 people remain hospitalized across the state with the virus.

165 of those patients are in ICU.

Based on population, Yalobusha and Webster counties are in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

Lafayette County is reporting 16 cases today and Lowndes County has 12.