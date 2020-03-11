First presumptive case of coronavirus reported in Mississippi

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Mississippi.

The individual is an adult male from Forrest County. The man had recently traveled to Florida.

Final verification of the virus will be done by the Center for Disease Control.

The man is currently in voluntary isolation at home to prevent transmission to others. He was not hospitalized.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is conducting further investigation to limit spread of the virus from this case.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at an 11:00 press conference Thursday morning.